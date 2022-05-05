Recap: Adtalem Glb Education Q3 Earnings

Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Earnings
Adtalem Glb Education beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $84.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 14.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adtalem Glb Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.73
|0.7
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.62
|0.7
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|419.41M
|347.22M
|284.38M
|282.82M
|Revenue Actual
|371.20M
|348.33M
|280.37M
|280.65M
