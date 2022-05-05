Recap: Adtalem Glb Education Q3 Earnings

Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adtalem Glb Education beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $84.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 14.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adtalem Glb Education's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.73 0.7 0.69 EPS Actual 0.75 0.62 0.7 0.72 Revenue Estimate 419.41M 347.22M 284.38M 282.82M Revenue Actual 371.20M 348.33M 280.37M 280.65M

To track all earnings releases for Adtalem Glb Education visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.