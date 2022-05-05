Recap: Primerica Q1 Earnings

Primerica PRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Primerica missed estimated earnings by 22.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.73.

Revenue was up $53.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 9.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Primerica's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.22 2.98 2.91 2.38 EPS Actual 2.94 2.98 3.25 2.44 Revenue Estimate 713.82M 676.39M 614.42M 618.65M Revenue Actual 724.09M 693.24M 654.69M 637.71M

