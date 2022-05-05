Recap: Primerica Q1 Earnings

Primerica PRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Primerica missed estimated earnings by 22.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.11 versus an estimate of $2.73.
Revenue was up $53.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 9.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Primerica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.22
|2.98
|2.91
|2.38
|EPS Actual
|2.94
|2.98
|3.25
|2.44
|Revenue Estimate
|713.82M
|676.39M
|614.42M
|618.65M
|Revenue Actual
|724.09M
|693.24M
|654.69M
|637.71M
To track all earnings releases for Primerica visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings