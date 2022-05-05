Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q1 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services AMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services beat estimated earnings by 9.06%, reporting an EPS of $3.49 versus an estimate of $3.2.

Revenue was up $667.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 12.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.60 1.30 1.43 1.37 EPS Actual 2.95 1.73 1.64 1.70 Revenue Estimate 1.30B 783.10M 824.32M 810.36M Revenue Actual 1.36B 877.80M 857.45M 885.95M

