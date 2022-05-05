Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q1 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services AMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services beat estimated earnings by 9.06%, reporting an EPS of $3.49 versus an estimate of $3.2.
Revenue was up $667.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35 which was followed by a 12.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.60
|1.30
|1.43
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|2.95
|1.73
|1.64
|1.70
|Revenue Estimate
|1.30B
|783.10M
|824.32M
|810.36M
|Revenue Actual
|1.36B
|877.80M
|857.45M
|885.95M
To track all earnings releases for AMN Healthcare Services visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.