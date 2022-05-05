MasTec: Q1 Earnings Insights

MasTec MTZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
MasTec beat estimated earnings by 72.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $179.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 13.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MasTec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|1.68
|1.23
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.81
|1.30
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.88B
|2.28B
|2.09B
|1.62B
|Revenue Actual
|1.81B
|2.40B
|1.96B
|1.77B
