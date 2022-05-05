Recap: ContextLogic Q1 Earnings

ContextLogic WISH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ContextLogic beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $583.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ContextLogic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.14 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.18 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 313.47M 353.62M 722.92M 743.09M Revenue Actual 289.00M 368.00M 656.00M 772.00M

