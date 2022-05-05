Recap: DoorDash Q1 Earnings

DoorDash DASH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DoorDash missed estimated earnings by 17.07%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $379.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 10.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DoorDash's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.45
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.18B
|1.08B
|993.32M
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.27B
|1.24B
|1.08B
