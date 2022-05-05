Recap: Corsair Gaming Q1 Earnings

Corsair Gaming CRSR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Corsair Gaming missed estimated earnings by 52.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $148.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corsair Gaming's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.25
|0.39
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.16
|0.36
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|495.30M
|391.10M
|467.10M
|449.70M
|Revenue Actual
|510.62M
|391.12M
|472.90M
|529.41M
To track all earnings releases for Corsair Gaming visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings