Recap: Corsair Gaming Q1 Earnings

Corsair Gaming CRSR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Corsair Gaming missed estimated earnings by 52.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $148.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Corsair Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.25 0.39 0.33 EPS Actual 0.35 0.16 0.36 0.58 Revenue Estimate 495.30M 391.10M 467.10M 449.70M Revenue Actual 510.62M 391.12M 472.90M 529.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.