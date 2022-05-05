Air Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Air Lease AL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Air Lease beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $121.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.72
|0.89
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.75
|1.28
|1.10
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|532.91M
|491.27M
|507.67M
|503.75M
|Revenue Actual
|597.18M
|524.51M
|491.88M
|474.83M
