Air Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Earnings

Air Lease beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $121.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.72 0.89 0.94 EPS Actual 1.75 1.28 1.10 1.03 Revenue Estimate 532.91M 491.27M 507.67M 503.75M Revenue Actual 597.18M 524.51M 491.88M 474.83M

