Applied Optoelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $2.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied Optoelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.28
|-0.18
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.20
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|53.01M
|53.70M
|54.12M
|49.35M
|Revenue Actual
|54.41M
|53.27M
|54.19M
|49.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Applied Optoelectronics management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.34 and $-0.3 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Applied Optoelectronics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.