Applied Optoelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Applied Optoelectronics AAOI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $2.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 15.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Optoelectronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.28 -0.18 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.20 -0.15 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 53.01M 53.70M 54.12M 49.35M Revenue Actual 54.41M 53.27M 54.19M 49.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.34 and $-0.3 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Applied Optoelectronics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.