A-Mark Precious Metals: Q3 Earnings Insights

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
A-Mark Precious Metals beat estimated earnings by 56.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.06 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 7.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at A-Mark Precious Metals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.57
|2.20
|EPS Actual
|2.61
|2.17
|4.28
|6.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|2.17B
|1.98B
|1.61B
|Revenue Actual
|1.95B
|2.01B
|2.18B
|2.05B
