A-Mark Precious Metals: Q3 Earnings Insights

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals beat estimated earnings by 56.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.06 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 7.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at A-Mark Precious Metals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.57 2.20 EPS Actual 2.61 2.17 4.28 6.37 Revenue Estimate 1.87B 2.17B 1.98B 1.61B Revenue Actual 1.95B 2.01B 2.18B 2.05B

