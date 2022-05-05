If You Invested $1000 In Johnson Controls Intl 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Johnson Controls Intl JCI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.27%. Currently, Johnson Controls Intl has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In JCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of JCI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,778.06 today based on a price of $55.14 for JCI at the time of writing.

Johnson Controls Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.