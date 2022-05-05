If You Invested $1000 In Match Group 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Match Group MTCH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.7%. Currently, Match Group has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTCH: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTCH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,980.55 today based on a price of $75.71 for MTCH at the time of writing.

Match Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.