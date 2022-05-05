Recap: Sun Country Airlines Q1 Earnings

Sun Country Airlines SNCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sun Country Airlines reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $98.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sun Country Airlines's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.13 -0.16 -0.28 EPS Actual 0.10 0.23 0.07 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 167.42M 174.15M 136.99M 115.31M Revenue Actual 172.55M 173.66M 149.19M 127.61M

To track all earnings releases for Sun Country Airlines visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.