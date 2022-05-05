Recap: Sun Country Airlines Q1 Earnings

Sun Country Airlines SNCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sun Country Airlines reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $98.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sun Country Airlines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.13
|-0.16
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.23
|0.07
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|167.42M
|174.15M
|136.99M
|115.31M
|Revenue Actual
|172.55M
|173.66M
|149.19M
|127.61M
To track all earnings releases for Sun Country Airlines visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews