Recap: Cassava Sciences Q1 Earnings

Cassava Sciences SAVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Cassava Sciences missed estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.44 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.5% drop in the share price the next day.

