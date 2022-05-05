Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vital Farms VITL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:20 AM.
Earnings
Vital Farms beat estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $18.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.03
|0.09
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|71.63M
|63.67M
|58.90M
|56.36M
|Revenue Actual
|77.41M
|64.63M
|60.32M
|58.55M
