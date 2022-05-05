Looking Into Rogers's Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Rogers ROG showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $16.60 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 7.71% to $248.27 million during Q1. In Q4, Rogers earned $23.13 million and total sales reached $230.50 million.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, Rogers posted an ROIC of 1.49%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Rogers, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.49% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Rogers reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.53/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.14/share.

