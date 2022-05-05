New Fortress Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

New Fortress Energy NFE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
New Fortress Energy beat estimated earnings by 175.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $359.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Fortress Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.32
|0.16
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|446.21M
|366.00M
|340.09M
|162.46M
|Revenue Actual
|648.63M
|304.66M
|223.84M
|145.68M
