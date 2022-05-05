New Fortress Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

New Fortress Energy NFE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

New Fortress Energy beat estimated earnings by 175.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $359.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Fortress Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.32 0.16 0.01 EPS Actual 0.72 -0.05 -0.03 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 446.21M 366.00M 340.09M 162.46M Revenue Actual 648.63M 304.66M 223.84M 145.68M

