Recap: US Physical Therapy Q1 Earnings

US Physical Therapy USPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Physical Therapy beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $19.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Physical Therapy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.78
|0.71
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.85
|0.96
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|128.52M
|124.77M
|121.35M
|110.90M
|Revenue Actual
|129.83M
|125.89M
|126.93M
|112.37M
To track all earnings releases for US Physical Therapy visit their earnings calendar here.
