Charles & Colvard: Q3 Earnings Insights

Charles & Colvard CTHR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles & Colvard reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $316.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 15.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles & Colvard's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.03 Revenue Estimate 13.40M 9.20M 8.40M 7.90M Revenue Actual 13.75M 10.28M 9.73M 9.44M

