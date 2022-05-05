Charles & Colvard: Q3 Earnings Insights

Charles & Colvard CTHR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Charles & Colvard reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $316.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 15.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles & Colvard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|13.40M
|9.20M
|8.40M
|7.90M
|Revenue Actual
|13.75M
|10.28M
|9.73M
|9.44M
