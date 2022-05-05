Recap: ALLETE Q1 Earnings

ALLETE ALE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
ALLETE missed estimated earnings by 3.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.27 versus an estimate of $1.31.
Revenue was up $44.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ALLETE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.71
|0.56
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|0.53
|0.53
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|327.65M
|300.20M
|293.93M
|324.30M
|Revenue Actual
|399.00M
|345.40M
|335.60M
|339.20M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ALLETE management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.6 and $3.9 per share.
