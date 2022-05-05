Recap: Myriad Genetics Q1 Earnings

Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Earnings
Myriad Genetics beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $8.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myriad Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.09
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.12
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|163.40M
|165.04M
|165.39M
|156.20M
|Revenue Actual
|160.80M
|167.30M
|189.40M
|173.10M
