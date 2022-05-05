Recap: Myriad Genetics Q1 Earnings

Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myriad Genetics beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $8.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myriad Genetics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.09 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 0.12 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 163.40M 165.04M 165.39M 156.20M Revenue Actual 160.80M 167.30M 189.40M 173.10M

To track all earnings releases for Myriad Genetics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.