Costamare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Costamare CMRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costamare beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $141.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.69 0.54 0.30 EPS Actual 0.91 0.66 0.47 0.31 Revenue Estimate 261.78M 216.94M 159.00M 124.77M Revenue Actual 283.92M 216.23M 166.77M 126.72M

