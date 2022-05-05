Costamare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Costamare CMRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Costamare beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $141.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costamare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.69
|0.54
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.66
|0.47
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|261.78M
|216.94M
|159.00M
|124.77M
|Revenue Actual
|283.92M
|216.23M
|166.77M
|126.72M
