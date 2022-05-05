Recap: Radius Health Q1 Earnings

Radius Health RDUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radius Health beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $13.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radius Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.24 -0.33 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.32 -0.22 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 63.06M 61.27M 61.39M 60.38M Revenue Actual 65.11M 56.81M 51.80M 56.26M

To track all earnings releases for Radius Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.