Recap: Radius Health Q1 Earnings

Radius Health RDUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Radius Health beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was down $13.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Radius Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.33
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.32
|-0.22
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|63.06M
|61.27M
|61.39M
|60.38M
|Revenue Actual
|65.11M
|56.81M
|51.80M
|56.26M
To track all earnings releases for Radius Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews