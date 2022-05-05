QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Radius Health Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read

 

Radius Health RDUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Radius Health beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $13.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radius Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.24 -0.33 -0.41
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.32 -0.22 -0.18
Revenue Estimate 63.06M 61.27M 61.39M 60.38M
Revenue Actual 65.11M 56.81M 51.80M 56.26M

To track all earnings releases for Radius Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews