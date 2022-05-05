Recap: Insight Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Insight Enterprises NSIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insight Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 13.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.59.
Revenue was up $458.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insight Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|1.67
|1.85
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|2.03
|1.87
|1.91
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|2.45B
|2.16B
|2.21B
|2.15B
|Revenue Actual
|2.57B
|2.45B
|2.23B
|2.19B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Insight Enterprises management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.95 and $8.15 per share.
