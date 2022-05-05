Recap: Black Knight Q1 Earnings

Black Knight BKI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Black Knight beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Black Knight's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.57
|0.54
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.60
|0.57
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|381.05M
|370.68M
|350.57M
|339.75M
|Revenue Actual
|386.20M
|378.00M
|361.30M
|349.70M
