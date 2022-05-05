ArcelorMittal: Q1 Earnings Insights

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 31.38%, reporting an EPS of $4.27 versus an estimate of $3.25.
Revenue was up $5.64 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ArcelorMittal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.33
|4.07
|2.62
|1.57
|EPS Actual
|3.70
|4.27
|3.46
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|20.36B
|22.09B
|18.13B
|15.96B
|Revenue Actual
|20.81B
|20.23B
|19.34B
|16.19B
