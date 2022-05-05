ArcelorMittal: Q1 Earnings Insights

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 31.38%, reporting an EPS of $4.27 versus an estimate of $3.25.

Revenue was up $5.64 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 7.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ArcelorMittal's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.33 4.07 2.62 1.57 EPS Actual 3.70 4.27 3.46 1.93 Revenue Estimate 20.36B 22.09B 18.13B 15.96B Revenue Actual 20.81B 20.23B 19.34B 16.19B

