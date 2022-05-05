Lazydays Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:30 AM.
Earnings
Lazydays Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 5.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was up $105.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 20.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lazydays Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|1.25
|0.85
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.16
|1.21
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|322.80M
|318.70M
|265.37M
|270.90M
|Revenue Actual
|322.54M
|318.73M
|322.79M
|270.99M
