Lazydays Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lazydays Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 5.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.24.

Revenue was up $105.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 20.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lazydays Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 1.25 0.85 0.71 EPS Actual 0.99 1.16 1.21 0.32 Revenue Estimate 322.80M 318.70M 265.37M 270.90M Revenue Actual 322.54M 318.73M 322.79M 270.99M

To track all earnings releases for Lazydays Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.