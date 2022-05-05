Resolute Forest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Resolute Forest Prods RFP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Resolute Forest Prods missed estimated earnings by 8.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.26 versus an estimate of $2.48.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.5 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Resolute Forest Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.16 3.06 1.66 EPS Actual 0.48 0.84 3.74 1.45 Revenue Estimate 1.11B 1.10B 967.00M 872.50M Revenue Actual 834.00M 817.00M 1.14B 873.00M

