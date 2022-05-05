Recap: Alpha Metallurgical Q1 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical AMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical beat estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $20.52 versus an estimate of $19.04.

Revenue was up $685.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.87 which was followed by a 8.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alpha Metallurgical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 11.43 2.80 -2.06 EPS Actual 13.30 4.43 -1.01 -1.78 Revenue Estimate 725.75M 471.80M 376.35M 345.60M Revenue Actual 828.22M 648.84M 395.27M 386.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.