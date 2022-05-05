Recap: Alpha Metallurgical Q1 Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical AMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alpha Metallurgical beat estimated earnings by 7.77%, reporting an EPS of $20.52 versus an estimate of $19.04.
Revenue was up $685.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.87 which was followed by a 8.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alpha Metallurgical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|11.43
|2.80
|-2.06
|EPS Actual
|13.30
|4.43
|-1.01
|-1.78
|Revenue Estimate
|725.75M
|471.80M
|376.35M
|345.60M
|Revenue Actual
|828.22M
|648.84M
|395.27M
|386.25M
