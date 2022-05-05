Recap: AMC Networks Q1 Earnings

AMC Networks AMCX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMC Networks missed estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.65.

Revenue was up $20.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 1.22 1.90 1.87 EPS Actual 0.54 2.68 3.45 2.98 Revenue Estimate 758.95M 706.07M 687.37M 722.32M Revenue Actual 803.71M 810.77M 771.39M 691.74M

To track all earnings releases for AMC Networks visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.