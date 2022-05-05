Recap: AMC Networks Q1 Earnings

AMC Networks AMCX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMC Networks missed estimated earnings by 4.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.65.
Revenue was up $20.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.23
|1.22
|1.90
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|2.68
|3.45
|2.98
|Revenue Estimate
|758.95M
|706.07M
|687.37M
|722.32M
|Revenue Actual
|803.71M
|810.77M
|771.39M
|691.74M
To track all earnings releases for AMC Networks visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews