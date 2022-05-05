Recap: argenx Q1 Earnings

argenx ARGX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
argenx beat estimated earnings by 12.27%, reporting an EPS of $-4.36 versus an estimate of $-4.97.
Revenue was down $136.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at argenx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-4.82
|-4.42
|-3.63
|-3.13
|EPS Actual
|-4.76
|-4.40
|1.98
|-0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|18.07M
|15.27M
|48.37M
|27.23M
|Revenue Actual
|26.02M
|857.00K
|312.24M
|158.16M
To track all earnings releases for argenx visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews