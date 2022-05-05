Recap: argenx Q1 Earnings

argenx ARGX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Earnings

argenx beat estimated earnings by 12.27%, reporting an EPS of $-4.36 versus an estimate of $-4.97.

Revenue was down $136.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at argenx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -4.82 -4.42 -3.63 -3.13 EPS Actual -4.76 -4.40 1.98 -0.81 Revenue Estimate 18.07M 15.27M 48.37M 27.23M Revenue Actual 26.02M 857.00K 312.24M 158.16M

