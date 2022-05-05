Jounce Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jounce Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.44 -0.36 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.59 -0.08 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 12.31M 6.48M 8.18M 11.81M Revenue Actual 0 0 25.37M 1.54M

