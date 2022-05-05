Jounce Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.57.
Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jounce Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.36
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.59
|-0.08
|-0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|12.31M
|6.48M
|8.18M
|11.81M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|25.37M
|1.54M
