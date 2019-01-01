Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jounce Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.57.
Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jounce Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.36
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.59
|-0.59
|-0.08
|-0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|12.31M
|6.48M
|8.18M
|11.81M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|25.37M
|1.54M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Jounce Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Jounce Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $20.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.