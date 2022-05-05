Recap: Terminix Global Q1 Earnings

Terminix Global Hldgs TMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Terminix Global Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Terminix Global Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.38
|0.49
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.41
|0.51
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|482.57M
|531.53M
|556.79M
|466.89M
|Revenue Actual
|484.00M
|530.00M
|560.00M
|471.00M
