Terminix Global Hldgs
(NYSE:TMX)
43.00
-0.17[-0.39%]
At close: Jun 3
42.97
-0.0300[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low42.74 - 43.33
52 Week High/Low36.3 - 53.33
Open / Close42.74 / 42.97
Float / Outstanding95.6M / 121.5M
Vol / Avg.380.1K / 819K
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E45.23
50d Avg. Price44.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float95.6M

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Terminix Global Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.350

Quarterly Revenue

$496M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$496M

Earnings Recap

 

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Terminix Global Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Terminix Global Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.38 0.49 0.22
EPS Actual 0.20 0.41 0.51 0.30
Revenue Estimate 482.57M 531.53M 556.79M 466.89M
Revenue Actual 484.00M 530.00M 560.00M 471.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Terminix Global Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reporting earnings?
A

Terminix Global Hldgs (TMX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.69, which hit the estimate of $0.69.

Q
What were Terminix Global Hldgs’s (NYSE:TMX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $807M, which beat the estimate of $793.2M.

