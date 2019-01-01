Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Terminix Global Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $25.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Terminix Global Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.38 0.49 0.22 EPS Actual 0.20 0.41 0.51 0.30 Revenue Estimate 482.57M 531.53M 556.79M 466.89M Revenue Actual 484.00M 530.00M 560.00M 471.00M

