Insmed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Insmed INSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insmed beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.88.
Revenue was up $12.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.90
|-0.86
|-0.85
|-0.88
|EPS Actual
|-0.95
|-0.96
|-0.91
|-0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|50.78M
|49.23M
|43.72M
|41.64M
|Revenue Actual
|56.12M
|46.76M
|45.37M
|40.21M
To track all earnings releases for Insmed visit their earnings calendar here.
