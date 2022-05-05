Insmed: Q1 Earnings Insights

Insmed INSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insmed beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.88.

Revenue was up $12.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insmed's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.90 -0.86 -0.85 -0.88 EPS Actual -0.95 -0.96 -0.91 -0.89 Revenue Estimate 50.78M 49.23M 43.72M 41.64M Revenue Actual 56.12M 46.76M 45.37M 40.21M

To track all earnings releases for Insmed visit their earnings calendar here.

