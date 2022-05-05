Recap: Huntington Ingalls Indus Q1 Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Indus HII reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huntington Ingalls Indus beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $3.19.
Revenue was up $298.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huntington Ingalls Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.97
|2.99
|2.49
|2.63
|EPS Actual
|2.99
|3.65
|3.20
|3.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.66B
|2.38B
|2.17B
|2.22B
|Revenue Actual
|2.68B
|2.34B
|2.23B
|2.28B
To track all earnings releases for Huntington Ingalls Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
