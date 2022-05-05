Recap: Evergy Q1 Earnings

Evergy EVRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Evergy beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $388.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evergy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|1.75
|0.74
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|1.98
|0.85
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|842.33M
|1.58B
|1.23B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|1.62B
|1.24B
|1.61B
