ConocoPhillips: Q1 Earnings Insights

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ConocoPhillips beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.27 versus an estimate of $3.0.
Revenue was up $8.73 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ConocoPhillips's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.45
|0.97
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|2.27
|1.77
|1.27
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|13.79B
|10.81B
|9.75B
|8.07B
|Revenue Actual
|15.96B
|11.62B
|10.21B
|10.56B
