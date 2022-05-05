ConocoPhillips: Q1 Earnings Insights

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ConocoPhillips beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.27 versus an estimate of $3.0.

Revenue was up $8.73 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ConocoPhillips's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.18 1.45 0.97 0.51 EPS Actual 2.27 1.77 1.27 0.69 Revenue Estimate 13.79B 10.81B 9.75B 8.07B Revenue Actual 15.96B 11.62B 10.21B 10.56B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.