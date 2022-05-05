Penn National Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights

Penn National Gaming PENN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Penn National Gaming missed estimated earnings by 32.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $289.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Penn National Gaming's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.89
|0.90
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.52
|1.17
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.51B
|1.51B
|1.45B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.51B
|1.55B
|1.27B
