Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agios Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 3.87%, reporting an EPS of $-1.74 versus an estimate of $-1.81.
Revenue was up $832.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.69
|-1.59
|-1.41
|-1.32
|EPS Actual
|-1.74
|-1.56
|-1.44
|-1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|560.00K
|2.60M
|2.48M
|44.60M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|0
|0
|0
To track all earnings releases for Agios Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
