Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $30.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.3 -0.29 -0.24 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.4 -0.33 -0.24 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 50.56M 39.38M 28.48M 8.89M Revenue Actual 47.16M 40.99M 49.96M 19.06M

