Recap: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.37.
Revenue was up $30.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.3
|-0.29
|-0.24
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.4
|-0.33
|-0.24
|-0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|50.56M
|39.38M
|28.48M
|8.89M
|Revenue Actual
|47.16M
|40.99M
|49.96M
|19.06M
