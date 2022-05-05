Independence Contract: Q1 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract ICD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independence Contract missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.99 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $19.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 40.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independence Contract's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.30
|-1.86
|-2.50
|-2.74
|EPS Actual
|-1.35
|-1.87
|-2.18
|-2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|26.20M
|24.30M
|21.10M
|19.00M
|Revenue Actual
|28.56M
|24.04M
|19.82M
|15.54M
To track all earnings releases for Independence Contract visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.