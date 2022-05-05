Aptiv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aptiv APTV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aptiv beat estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $155.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aptiv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.37
|0.69
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.38
|0.60
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|3.89B
|3.50B
|3.59B
|3.62B
|Revenue Actual
|4.13B
|3.65B
|3.81B
|4.02B
