Anheuser-Busch InBev: Q1 Earnings Insights

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $942.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.66 0.83 0.50 EPS Actual 0.74 0.50 0.95 0.51 Revenue Estimate 13.75B 13.80B 13.54B 11.45B Revenue Actual 14.20B 14.27B 13.54B 12.29B

To track all earnings releases for Anheuser-Busch InBev visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.