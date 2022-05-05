Anheuser-Busch InBev: Q1 Earnings Insights

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anheuser-Busch InBev beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $942.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anheuser-Busch InBev's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.66
|0.83
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.50
|0.95
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|13.75B
|13.80B
|13.54B
|11.45B
|Revenue Actual
|14.20B
|14.27B
|13.54B
|12.29B
To track all earnings releases for Anheuser-Busch InBev visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.