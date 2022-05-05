Papa John's International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Papa John's International PZZA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Papa John's International beat estimated earnings by 1.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $30.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Papa John's International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.69 0.70 0.55 EPS Actual 0.75 0.83 0.93 0.90 Revenue Estimate 523.54M 498.87M 490.58M 468.49M Revenue Actual 528.88M 512.78M 515.01M 511.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.