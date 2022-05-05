Papa John's International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Papa John's International PZZA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Papa John's International beat estimated earnings by 1.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $30.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Papa John's International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.71
|0.69
|0.70
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.83
|0.93
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|523.54M
|498.87M
|490.58M
|468.49M
|Revenue Actual
|528.88M
|512.78M
|515.01M
|511.75M
To track all earnings releases for Papa John's International visit their earnings calendar here.
