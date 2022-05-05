Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $98.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SeaWorld Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|1.67
|0.24
|-0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|1.96
|1.59
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|341.94M
|536.55M
|333.49M
|123.62M
|Revenue Actual
|370.82M
|521.21M
|439.78M
|171.92M
To track all earnings releases for SeaWorld Entertainment visit their earnings calendar here.
