Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $98.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SeaWorld Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 1.67 0.24 -0.77 EPS Actual 0.92 1.96 1.59 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 341.94M 536.55M 333.49M 123.62M Revenue Actual 370.82M 521.21M 439.78M 171.92M

