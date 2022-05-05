Becton, Dickinson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Becton, Dickinson BDX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Becton, Dickinson beat estimated earnings by 6.35%, reporting an EPS of $3.18 versus an estimate of $2.99.
Revenue was up $104.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Becton, Dickinson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.85
|2.46
|2.44
|3.04
|EPS Actual
|3.64
|2.59
|2.74
|3.19
|Revenue Estimate
|4.76B
|4.91B
|4.51B
|4.89B
|Revenue Actual
|5.00B
|5.13B
|4.89B
|4.91B
To track all earnings releases for Becton, Dickinson visit their earnings calendar here.
