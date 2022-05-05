Myers Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Myers Indus MYE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 51.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $51.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.26
|0.27
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.23
|0.29
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|189.03M
|197.03M
|158.37M
|160.60M
|Revenue Actual
|199.58M
|200.06M
|187.37M
|174.43M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Myers Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.3 and $1.5 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Myers Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
