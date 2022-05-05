Myers Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Myers Indus MYE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myers Indus beat estimated earnings by 51.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $51.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myers Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.26 0.27 0.19 EPS Actual 0.23 0.23 0.29 0.22 Revenue Estimate 189.03M 197.03M 158.37M 160.60M Revenue Actual 199.58M 200.06M 187.37M 174.43M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Myers Indus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.3 and $1.5 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Myers Indus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.