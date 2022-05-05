Recap: Air Products & Chemicals Q2 Earnings

Air Products & Chemicals APD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Air Products & Chemicals beat estimated earnings by 1.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $2.35.
Revenue was up $443.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Air Products & Chemicals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.51
|2.48
|2.36
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|2.52
|2.51
|2.31
|2.08
|Revenue Estimate
|2.74B
|2.67B
|2.49B
|2.34B
|Revenue Actual
|2.99B
|2.84B
|2.60B
|2.50B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Air Products & Chemicals management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $10.2 and $10.4 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Air Products & Chemicals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.